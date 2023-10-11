

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Apparel retailer Next PLC (NXT.L), is set to acquire FatFace a chain of fashion stores in the U.K. for more than 100 million pounds, according to Sky News.



FatFace, founded in 1988 by Tim Slade and Jules Leaver, sells women's, men's, kids, clothing, footwear, and accessories and has around 180 stores. It was taken over by its lenders three years ago.



Previously, Next had purchased online furniture company Made.com, the clothing brand Cath Kidston, and JoJo Maman Bebe, the maternity wear retailer.



Currently, Next shares are trading at 6910 pence down 1.79% in London.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken