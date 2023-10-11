Clean Vision Corporation Engages Grant Thornton to Conduct $340 Million Green Bond for Global Plastic Conversion Facilities

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV) ("Clean Vision" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in sustainable technologies, today announced that it has entered into a strategic engagement agreement with Grant Thornton International ("Grant Thornton"), a renowned global advisory firm, in 2023, for the issuance of up to $340 million in the form of notes (the "Green Bonds"). The Green Bonds will be issued (i) in accordance with the EU-Green Bond Standard in connection with the action plan of the European Commission on financing sustainable growth and as contemplated by the Technical Expert Group on Sustainable Finance (TEG) and proposed to the European Commission in its Interim Report on a "Proposal for an EU Green Bond Standard" and (ii) as bearer bonds under German law. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the proposed Green Bond and note issuance to fund the establishment and operation of its patent-pending Plastic Conversion Network ("PCN") under the "Clean-Seas" banner worldwide. Clean Vision's engagement with Grant Thornton represents a significant step towards deploying the PCN and combating plastic pollution and advancing a cleaner, greener future.

Clean Vision aims to tackle the plastic pollution crisis by implementing its PCN on a global scale. With the net proceeds of the Green Bond, the Company expects to accelerate and expand its PCN by deploying plastic conversion facilities across multiple regions, worldwide.

The PCN is designed to optimize the way plastic waste is managed. Through our PCN, we strive to connect plastic feedstock to strategically located conversion facilities and reduce costs, logistics and carbon footprint associated with converting plastic waste, thereby reducing the environmental impact of plastic pollution. With a successful closing of the Green Bond, Clean Vision expects to be poised to make a substantial difference by commissioning a minimum of six plastic waste conversion lines in its PCN globally.

The Company intends to use the Green Bond proceeds to install its PCNs in West Virginia, Arizona, and Southeast Asia and expand its currently operational Moroccan facility. Our goal is for these strategically chosen locations to serve as pivotal hubs in the Company's mission to combat plastic pollution and create a more sustainable future for our planet.

Mr. Daniel Bates, CEO of Clean Vision, expressed his excitement about the engagement with Grant Thornton and the potential notes issuance, stating, "This engagement with Grant Thornton underscores our dedication to driving change in the fight against plastic pollution. I believe this is further validation of our commitment to sustainable innovation. We believe that with the support of our partners and investors, we can make a significant impact on a global scale."

Grant Thornton, known for its expertise in financial advisory and legal services in particular with regard to sustainable investments, is enthusiastic about supporting Clean Vision's mission to address one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time. Together, they aim to demonstrate that sustainable business practices can go hand-in-hand with financial success.

"We are excited to work with Clean Vision on this groundbreaking initiative," said Dr. Oliver Decker, Partner and Head of Financial Services Legal at Grant Thornton. "We believe our expertise in sustainable finance and Clean Vision's innovative technology will create a powerful combination. We look forward to helping Clean Vision bring its vision to life."

The Green Bond is anticipated to attract environmentally conscious investors and institutions looking to support sustainable initiatives. Clean Vision is confident that this engagement with Grant Thornton and a successful Green Bond, which cannot be guaranteed, will not only drive positive environmental change but also set a new standard for corporate responsibility in the fight against plastic pollution.

Clean Vision is committed to transparency and will provide regular updates on the progress of the "Clean-Seas" initiative and the deployment of plastic conversion facilities through our PCN.

A video supporting the Green Bond can be seen here: www.cleanvisioncorp.com/greenbondvideo

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: www.cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clean Vision. It is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global plastic crisis as creating economic opportunity and social benefit across the world. Clean-Seas' goal is to offer "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing plastic feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: www.clean-seas.com

About Grant Thornton International

Grant Thornton International is the world's sixth-largest network of independent accounting and consulting firms providing insurance, tax and other advisory services to private or public companies. All members of the network together employ 62,000 people in more than 130 countries and had revenues of $6.6 billion in 2021. Grant Thornton Germany is a member of the international network and - with around 1,500 employees - is one of the leading German consulting firms in the fields of auditing, tax, consulting and legal services. Grant Thornton Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH advises in particular in the areas of real estate law, labor law, mergers & acquisitions, insolvency and restructuring, corporate law, investment law and banking and capital markets law.

For more information, please visit grantthornton.de

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, our ability to conduct and close the Green Bond, which a successful closing cannot be guaranteed; statements regarding the expected amount of proceeds raised, and use of such proceeds, from the Green Bond; our ability to expand the PCN and establish plastic conversion facilities in various regions throughout the world; our ability to successfully identify and implement contracts with parties required to supply plastic feedstock four our PCN facilities; statements about our ability to deploy the PCN and plastic conversion facilities on a global scale; statements about our future financial performance, including our estimated revenue generation, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; our predictions about our industry; our estimates with respect to expanding and meeting our projections for our facilities; our ability to secure feedstock and offtake agreements sufficient to meet anticipated growth, revenue generation and project processing capabilities; and the impact of local and global regulations and laws that could impact our plans to establish and expand our PCN and plastic conversion facilities. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

