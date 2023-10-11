

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euro area consumers' inflation expectations for longer term edged up for the second month in a row in August and they continue to see the rate staying above the target of 2 percent in the next three years, results of a survey by the European Central Bank showed Wednesday.



Median expectations for inflation three years ahead edged up to 2.5 percent from 2.4 percent in July, the ECB Consumer Expectations Survey for August showed.



Inflation expectations for the next 12 months rose to 3.5 percent from 3.4 percent.



Consumers' income growth expectations for the next 12 months improved to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent.



However, their spending growth expectations for the next 12 months eased to 3.3 percent from 3.4 percent.



