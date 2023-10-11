

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market shrugged off a weak start and swiftly moved higher and then stayed firm right through the day's session on Wednesday.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 36.61 points or 0.33% at 11,038.30. The index, which dropped to 10,962.24 at the start, moved in a tight band.



Nestle climbed 1.8%. UBS Group advanced 1.02%. Swiss Re, Novartis, ABB, Roche Holding, Swiss Life Holding, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance Group and Partners Group gained 0.4 to 0.8%.



Richemont declined more than 4%. Alcon ended nearly 2% down. Kuehne & Nagel drifted down 1.54%, and Logitech lost 1.05%.



In the Mid Price Index, Sandoz rallied 3.4%. AMS surged about 2.1%. Clariant and Lindt & Spruengli ended higher by 1.87% and 1.75%, respectively.



PSP Swiss Property, VAT Group, Barry Callebaut, Straumann Holding and Helvetia also ended notably higher.



Meyer Burger Tech and Dufry ended lower by 1.52% and 1.39%, respectively. Tecan Group and SIG Combibloc also ended notably lower.



