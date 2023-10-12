

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Corp. (NEM, NGT.TO) said that more than 96 percent of votes cast on the proposal for the issuance of Newmont common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited (NCM.AX, NCMGF.PK, NCMGY.PK) were voted in favor of approval at today's special shareholder meeting.



Newcrest's shareholder vote will be held on October 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time.



Newmont noted that all government regulatory approvals necessary for the transaction to proceed have been secured. Newmont and Newcrest anticipate the transaction closing in early November, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



On May 14, 2023, Newmont agreed to acquire 100 percent of the issued shares in Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd.



As per the deal, Newcrest shareholders would receive 0.400 Newmont shares for each Newcrest share and a special dividend of up to US$1.10 per share paid by Newcrest, representing a 30.4 percent premium.



Under the terms of the Scheme, the implied equity value of Newcrest was A$26.2 billion, including the dividend, with an enterprise value of A$28.8 billion. Newmont and Newcrest shareholders would own about 69 percent and 31 percent of the combined entity, respectively.



