

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - shares of SIG plc (SHI.L) were losing more than 18 percent in the early morning trading in London after the Specialty building products supplier Thursday reported weak revenue in its third quarter. The company also trimmed its fiscal 2023 outlook for underlying operating profit in light of the weaker short term demand outlook.



The Board now expects the Group to deliver fiscal 2023 underlying operating profit to be in the range of 50 million pounds to 55 million pounds.



The company previously expected full-year underlying operating profit to be at the lower end of the then market expectations of 65.3 million pounds to 84.0 million pounds.



Sales would be lower than anticipated despite the positive early impact of its various initiatives.



The second-half profitability will benefit from ongoing productivity initiatives, including early impact of restructuring actions already executed.



In its trading update for the three months to September 30, the company said its third-quarter Group revenue was 682 million pounds, down 2 percent on a like-for-like or LFL basis.



UK revenues of 304 million pounds fell 2 percent on LFL basis, and EU revenues of 377 million pounds dropped 2 percent.



Sales prices and volumes were lower than expected in the period, with the overall impact of input cost inflation on Group revenue growth estimated to have been neutral, and sales volumes were 2 percent down.



The market conditions remained challenging across all our geographies, with a further softening in demand in September, most notably in new build residential segments.



Group LFL revenue was down 1 percent for the nine months.



In London, SIG shares were trading at 27.75 pence, down 18.38 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

