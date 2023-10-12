Partnership Aims to Accelerate Decarbonization at Scale for Mutual Customers

EcoVadis, the leading provider of business sustainability ratings, today announces it has gained accreditation by CDP into its network of service providers. As a global Gold Software Solution Provider, EcoVadis will support companies disclosing to CDP to implement ambitious sustainability practices.

EcoVadis provides business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. EcoVadis' Sustainability Intelligence Suite includes the Carbon Action Module (CAM), which is designed to help companies build capability for climate action, including Scope 3 decarbonization at scale.

EcoVadis' easy-to-use and actionable sustainability and carbon scorecards and improvement platform provides suppliers of which 80% are SMEs with detailed insight into carbon performance, as well as other environmental, social and ethical risks across 200 purchasing categories and 175+ countries.

"New and evolving global climate regulations continue to force businesses to act. As a Gold level Accredited Solution Provider, EcoVadis will work closely with CDP to help our mutual customers drive even greater emissions transparency," said Julia Salant, general manager of carbon solutions, EcoVadis. "Our shared values and ambitions with CDP provide organizations with high-quality global support and guidance on improving climate disclosures and driving impact at scale."

CDP is the global non-profit which runs the world's environmental disclosure system used by over 18,700 companies and 1,100 cities, states and regions globally, and backed by investors with assets of $137 trillion in 2022. CDP accredits environmental service providers who can help to support companies in all aspects of their environmental journey, from climate-related scenario analysis to designing a strategy for a water-secure and deforestation-free future.

Accredited solutions providers help companies disclosing to CDP to identify the gaps in their environmental performance, address these gaps and identify further opportunities for becoming leaders in the corporate environmental action space.

"The addition of EcoVadis into our network of accredited solutions providers will bring highly valued expertise to the thousands of companies using CDP to disclose their environmental data and support them to implement leading actions to manage their risks and reduce their impacts," said Paul Robins, head of corporate partnerships, CDP. "We are confident that EcoVadis' capabilities will be useful, and we are glad to welcome them as a valued, high-quality service provider."

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company whose mission is to provide the world's most trusted business sustainability ratings. Businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' expert intelligence and evidence-based ratings to monitor and improve the sustainability performance of their business and trading partners. Its actionable scorecards, benchmarks, carbon action tools, and insights guide an improvement journey for environmental, social, and ethical practices across 200 industry categories and 175 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, LVMH, Bridgestone, BASF, and JPMorgan are among the 100,000 businesses that collaborate with EcoVadis to drive resilience, sustainable growth, and positive impact worldwide. Learn more on ecovadis.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with over 700 investors with $137 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2022, including more than 18,700 companies worth half of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us on @CDP and on LinkedIn to find out more.

