Bionoid Pharma, Inc.: Bionoid Pharma Signs Exclusive License Agreement with Global Alerts Corp.

Landmark Deal Signed in Global Mass Notification Market:

Exclusive License Agreement for Rapid Deployment of World-Leading Early Warning Technology

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / Bionoid Pharma, Inc. ("Bionoid") (OTC PINK:BINP) is pleased to announce an exclusive license agreement with Global Alerts Corp. ("Global Alerts"), a distinguished technology company dedicated to the development and worldwide deployment of state-of-the-art emergency alert systems. The cornerstone of the agreement is Bionoid's exclusive worldwide license to market and distribute the Universal Public Service Emergency Notification ("UPSEN") Cell Broadcasting System, widely recognized as the premier fully automated Cell Broadcasting technology.

Global Emergency Challenge: Empowering the Future

In 2022, natural disasters affected 185 million people, causing over $223 billion in economic losses and 30,704 fatalities. The harsh reality is that these numbers could be significantly reduced. The UN Global Early Warning Initiative's (the "UN Initiative") executive action plan for the next five years, referred to as the Early Warnings for All Initiative, calls for "every person on Earth to be protected by early warning systems by 2027". [1] With Emergency Alert Systems providing just 24 hours' notice of impending hazardous events, the UN Initiative predicts that the ensuing damage can be cut by a staggering 30 percent. [2]

Elevating Global Safety and Public Preparedness

"This historic partnership between Bionoid and Global Alerts represents a pivotal leap in harnessing technology for global emergency response and public safety," stated Dan Pacholik, CEO of Global Alerts. "Our commitment to enhancing the UPSEN Cell Broadcasting System signifies a safer, more secure world for all. Our innovative platform, powered by 30 patented technologies, is the key to bridging the gap, connecting communities in critical moments, and creating a safer world with its world-exclusive fully automated Cell Broadcast platform."

Revolutionizing Global Mass Notifications

Wayne Cockburn, CEO of Bionoid, highlighted the significance of this agreement, stating, "Our world currently lacks efficient mass notification systems, with over 80% of the global population still underserved. This innovation presents a global opportunity, allowing for cost-effective mass message distribution via existing mobile networks, eliminating human error, reducing training demands, and staffing costs. We can empower countries to establish resilient early warning systems for timely alerts during critical events, thus amplifying global public safety and preparedness."

Emerging Growth in the Mass Notification Market

The global mass notification systems market is on an upward trajectory, poised to surge from USD $19.5 billion in 2023 to an impressive USD $49.9 billion by 2028, at a remarkable CAGR of 20.7% throughout the forecast period. [3]

A Global Imperative: Early Warnings for All

Releasing a joint statement, Bionoid and Global Alerts stated, "Our vision is clear. We are dedicated to ensuring that billions of individuals across the globe, particularly those most vulnerable, have swift access to life-saving notifications during times of crisis. With our advanced technology and established partnerships, this Agreement is positioned to lead the way in revolutionizing the landscape of emergency alert systems, making "Early Warnings for All" a reality."

About Global Alerts Corp.

Global Alerts Corp. is a Canadian company committed to delivering comprehensive mass notification solutions with the capacity to function at regional, national, and global levels. This ensures that authoritative alerts reach mobile devices within each nation, both before and after emergencies, in collaboration with UN-recognized agencies.

For further details, visit www.globalalertscorp.com

About Bionoid Pharma - (OTC Pink:BINP)

Bionoid Pharma is a technology company that develops, and markets products focused on the growing health and wellness sector. Bionoid Pharma currently markets a line of products that aid in decreasing pain, improving recovery time, and enhancing overall physical well-being.

Contact:

Wayne Cockburn, CEO

Phone: (905) 505-0770

[1] https://www.undrr.org/early-warnings-for-all#:~:text=This%20is%20why%20the%20UN,warning%20systems%20within%20five%20years.%22

[2] https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/05/1136897

[3] https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/mass-notification.asp SOURCE: Bionoid Pharma, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/792362/bionoid-pharma-signs-exclusive-license-agreement-with-global-alerts-corp