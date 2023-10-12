

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart, Inc. (WMT) announced Thursday plans to open its fifth 'next-generation' fulfillment center in Stockton, California, in 2026.



The new 900,000 square-foot facility located at 150 Mariposa Road in Stockton, about 50-miles south of Sacramento, will enable the retailer to fulfill online orders throughout the west coast with greater speed and efficiency.



The Stockton fulfillment center will be the fifth of Walmart's 'next generation' facilities combining skilled associates with technology and machine learning.



The high-tech facility will feature an automated, high-density storage and retrieval system that streamlines a manual, 12-step process down to just five steps.



The addition of this facility will enable the retailer to reach 95% of the U.S. population with next- or two-day shipping. Walmart Fulfillment Services, Walmart's end-to-end third-party fulfillment service, will also leverage the space to fulfill third-party Marketplace items.



The Stockton fulfillment center will soon be home to more than 1,000 Walmart associates. The retailer will hire for a variety of positions, including tech-focused jobs.



Walmart currently has 8 distribution centers, 4 fulfillment centers, 309 retail stores and employs 100,140+ associates in the state of California. In fiscal 2023, stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation gave $66 million in cash and in-kind donations to local California organizations.



