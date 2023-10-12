

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has announced it will provide approximately $197 million this year to replace aging railcars in the U.S. rail transit systems.



One-third of subway and commuter rail vehicles in the United States are more than 25 years old.



Older railcars used in the nation's subway, light rail, commuter rail, and other systems contribute to service delays and increased costs, according to the Department of Transportation. Many of them are not accessible to people with disabilities, and many also lack newer features, such as digital signage and audio tools, that improve the riding experience.



'Millions of Americans rely on public transit every day to get where we need to go-yet far too many railcars are decades out of date,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.



Transit agencies and state agencies can apply through the Notice of Funding Opportunity for the Rail Vehicle Replacement Program to get the funding.



