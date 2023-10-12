

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department finished off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday, revealing this month's sale of $20 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted average demand.



The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.837 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.35.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $20 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 4.345 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38.



The Treasury also announced the details of this month's twenty-year bond auction on Thursday, revealing plans to sell $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds. The results of the auction will be announced next Wednesday.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the sale attracting above average demand.



The Treasury revealed earlier this week that this month's auction of $46 billion worth of three-year notes attracted below average demand, while this month's auction of $35 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted modestly above average demand.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken