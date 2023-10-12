

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Little Sleepies has recalled about 450,000 Sleepyhead Loveys and Bandana Bibs due to a risk of choking.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the care instruction label on the Sleepyhead Lovey and Bandana Bib can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.



The recall involves the Little Sleepies Sleepyhead Lovey and Bandana Bib. The recalled Sleepyhead Loveys are intended to be used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket. The recalled Bandana Bibs are intended to be worn by babies during mealtime to protect clothing, as well as for drooling or teething babies and toddlers.



The company said it received two reports of care instruction labels becoming detached from the recalled Lovey. No injuries have been reported.



The recalled products were sold online at www.littlesleepies.com and at boutique stores nationwide from February 2021 through September 2023 for between $12 and $48.



The company has asked customers to immediately take the recalled Sleepyhead Loveys and Bandana Bib away from children and remove the care instruction label to eliminate the hazard or, if consumers do not wish to remove the label, they can return the products using pre-paid shipping from the company for a full refund.



