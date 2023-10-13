

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.20 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) is up over 11% at $3.29. Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY) is up over 8% at $8.65. Dollar General Corporation (DG) is up over 7% at $109.50. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) is up over 5% at $9.34.



In the Red



T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) is down over 42% at $9.98. Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) is down over 39% at $4.09. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST) is down over 30% at $2.77. Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) is down over 28% at $12.53. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) is down over 26% at $17.36. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is down over 6% at $2.38.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken