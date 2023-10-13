Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Warum ein Kauf dieser Aktie jetzt schnell Rendite bringen sollte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSM8 | ISIN: US87978U1088 | Ticker-Symbol: 3OS
Tradegate
13.10.23
15:31 Uhr
3,500 Euro
-0,260
-6,91 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMPEST THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMPEST THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4403,54015:33
3,4203,52015:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CASSAVA SCIENCES
CASSAVA SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CASSAVA SCIENCES INC11,840-28,95 %
OUTSET MEDICAL INC6,7700,00 %
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC16,500-26,34 %
T2 BIOSYSTEMS INC0,161-1,59 %
TEMPEST THERAPEUTICS INC3,500-6,91 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.