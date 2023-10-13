Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) receives observation status (529/23)

Today, on October 13, 2023, Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company implements a strategy with the main objective to divest all or parts of the Company's business, for example through a reverse takeover. The press release further stated that, in the absence of a divestment, the Company will work for a controlled winding up of the business through voluntary liquidation. The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (PHLOG B, ISIN code SE0019071812, order book ID 155215) and equity rights (PHLOG TO2 B, ISIN code SE0018537839, order book 271163) and (PHLOG TO3 B, ISIN code SE0020539864, order book 299806) in Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.