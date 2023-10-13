

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NatWest Group Pension Fund, formerly the Royal Bank of Scotland Group Pension Fund, a benefit pension fund for the staff of NatWest Group Plc (NWG NWG.L), is considering selling 50 percent stake in Phoenix Energy, an Irish natural gas distributor, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The British pension fund is reportedly in discussion with a financial expert on the potential sale of the stake that may be valued around $1.5 billion, the report added.



However, the talks are in the initial stages and there is no surety that the discussions will end up in a buyout.



