

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc firmed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The franc touched a 7-month high of 1.1017 against the pound. Against the euro, it approached 0.9523, its highest level since September 5.



The franc rose to 0.9047 against the greenback and 165.36 against the yen, from an early low of 0.9087 and a 2-day low of 164.66, respectively.



The currency may test upside target around 1.09 against the pound, 0.94 against the euro, 0.88 against the greenback and 166.5 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken