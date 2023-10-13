

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Energy has announced $7 billion to launch seven Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs (H2Hubs) across the nation to accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen.



The announcement is part of the third installment of the Investing in America tour, during which President Biden will travel to Philadelphia to announce the historic investment in manufacturing and jobs.



The seven H2Hubs will kickstart a national network of clean hydrogen producers, consumers, and connective infrastructure while supporting the production, storage, delivery, and end-use of clean hydrogen.



The Department of Energy estimates that the H2Hubs are expected to collectively produce three million metric tons of hydrogen annually. This is nearly a third of the 2030 U.S. production target, lowering emissions from hard-to-decarbonize industrial sectors that represent 30 percent of total U.S. carbon emissions. Together, they will also reduce 25 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from end-uses each year. This is equivalent to combined annual emissions of 5.5 million gasoline-powered cars, and expected to create and retain tens of thousands of good-paying jobs across the country while supporting healthier communities.



Selected projects for negotiation include Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) - West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania; California Hydrogen Hub; Gulf Coast Hydrogen Hub, Texas; Heartland Hydrogen Hub - Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota; Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub - Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey; Midwest Hydrogen Hub - Illinois, Indiana, Michigan; and Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub - Washington, Oregon, Montana.



