Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2023) - Scope Carbon Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Burke as a strategic advisor to the Company.

Pat Burke was appointed Senior Advisor of Capital Markets at Canaccord Genuity in June 2023 and brings more than 30 years of experience and extensive institutional relationships to his role. Previously, Mr. Burke spent 7 years as President of the Canadian Capital Markets division at Canaccord Genuity. He successfully reorganized the Capital Markets business in Canada and has assembled an exceptionally strong team. Under Mr. Burke's leadership, this business has delivered some of its strongest performances on record and has consistently been ranked at the top of the Canadian equity league tables.

Mr. Burke served as Global Head of Equity and Co-Head of Global Investment Banking for Scotiabank. In this role, he was responsible for the oversight of equity sales, trading, research, prime brokerage, equity capital markets, equity derivatives and investment banking. Before that he was the Managing Director and Head of Canadian Equities for Merrill Lynch, having held various roles with increasing responsibility since 2000. From 1990 to 2000, Mr. Burke worked in institutional equity and fixed income for Bank of Montreal. Mr. Burke has been very successful at building diverse teams and culture and leading by example. He has maintained several board positions in corporate organizations as well as foundations and charities that he is passionate about. Mr. Burke began his journey at University of British Columbia and Queen's University where he discovered his passion for business and played rugby as a varsity athlete.

Patrick Burke commented: "Scope is poised to be tremendously impactful through mapping and data mining across multiple geographic zones. Using AI technology with drones, the software generates vast amounts of data from agricultural crops, marine biology, and forestation to name a few. Scope is uniquely positioned to be a leader in carbon mapping, data aggregation, and monitoring. The efficiency of AI software being developed, combined with the value of the data will make the Company essential to their identified customer base. The model is to be ESG forward, which allows for significant efficiencies and provides cost savings to clients."

The Company also announces that it has granted 1,000,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to Patrick Burke in connection with his appointment as a strategic advisor. The RSUs will vest as follows: 10% upon grant; 30% after six (6) months; 30% after one (1) year and the remaining 30% after eighteen (18) months. Each vested RSU, upon settlement, will entitle the holder to receive one common share of the Company. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's existing equity inventive plan. The RSUs and common shares of the Company upon vesting are subject to a four-month hold period.

About Scope Carbon Corp.

Scope is a technology company located in Vancouver, British Columbia and is focused on the commercial development of its AI-driven image software, which the Company intends to use for the identification and estimation of carbon-based lifeforms and carbon emissions, both key components in the identification of carbon credits.

The Company is currently focused on the commercial development of its technology (the "Scope Analysis Platform") through its research and development program, to expand its capabilities of the Scope Analysis Platform and provide a one-tool solution in carbon mapping.

