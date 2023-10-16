

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - American Construction and engineering major Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) announced on Monday that it has appointed Joseph Creed to the newly created position of chief operating officer, effective November 1.



Creed is currently the group president of Energy & Transportation of the company.



He joined Caterpillar in 1997 and has held several roles including the finance chief of the Caterpillar's Energy & Transportation business segment, vice president of Caterpillar's Finance Services Division, interim CFO of the company and many more.



In pre-market activity, Caterpillar shares are trading at $271.54 up 1.34% on the New York Stock Exchange.



