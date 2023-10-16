Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Advanced SolTech Sweden AB (publ) is removed (497/23)

On December 19, 2022, Advanced SolTech Sweden AB (publ) (the "Company") received observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. Today, on October 16, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that the requested extension of the Company's bond, SOLT4, had been approved by the bondholders. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the bond loan (SOLT_4, ISIN code SE0011721380) issued by Advanced SolTech Sweden AB (publ) shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB