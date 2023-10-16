Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Advanced SolTech Sweden AB (publ) is removed (533/23)

On December 19, 2022, Advanced SolTech Sweden AB (publ) (the "Company") received observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. Today, on October 16, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that the requested extension of the Company's bond, SOLT4, had been approved by the bondholders. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Advanced SolTech Sweden AB (publ) (ASAB, ISIN code SE0016101521, order book ID 237677) shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB