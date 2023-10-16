

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the Japanese yen fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The yen touched 109.98 against the loonie, its lowest level in two weeks.



The yen dropped to 166.11 against the franc and 182.49 against the pound, from an early high of 165.39 and a 10-day high of 181.16, respectively.



The yen weakened to 157.98 against the euro and 149.76 against the greenback, down from an early 6-day high of 156.98 and a 4-day high of 149.30, respectively.



Next key support for the currency is likely seen around 112.5 against the loonie, 166.5 against the franc, 184.00 against the pound, 160.00 against the euro and 152.00 against the greenback.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken