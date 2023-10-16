

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Monday, President Joe Biden will tour CS Wind in Pueblo, Colorado, the largest wind tower manufacturer in the world, as part of his Administration's Investing in America tour.



After touring the facility at 2:40 PM ET, Biden will deliver remarks on how Bidenomics and the Inflation Reduction Act are mobilizing companies to invest in clean energy industries and create good-paying jobs in communities across the country, including Colorado's third congressional district.



The White House said the tour is to highlight how his Bidenomics agenda is creating jobs and opportunities in Colorado's third congressional district.



The President's visit is part of his Administration's Investing in America tour.



Since President Biden took office, companies have announced $5 billion in investments in Colorado, according to the White House.



CS Wind recently announced it is expanding operations and creating hundreds of jobs.



Earlier this year, CS Wind broke ground on $200 million expansion to their Pueblo facility. The investment will create 850 new jobs in Colorado's Third District by 2026 and expand the facility to meet the increased demand for wind tower manufacturing, bring clean energy supply chains to the United States, and create clean energy jobs.



Since beginning the expansion, CS Wind has more than doubled their workforce in Pueblo, hiring 500 new employees so far.



