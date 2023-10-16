Anzeige
Montag, 16.10.2023
Dow Jones News
16.10.2023 | 19:46
Superdry plc: RAG-Result of AGM 
16-Oct-2023 / 18:15 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
SuperdryPlc 
 
('Superdry' or 'the Company') 
 
Result of 2023 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') 
 
The Board is pleased to announce the result of the AGM of the Company's shareholders held on 16 October 2023. All 
resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting were passed. 
 
All resolutions were put to the meeting and approved on a poll and the results are detailed below. 
 
 
 
 
 
                                                  TOTAL 
                                                       Votes 
                                                  VOTES   withheld 
                                 For        Against 
                                                  CAST 
                            Special No. of      No. of     No. of   No. of 
Resolution                       /    votes   %   votes   %   votes   votes 
                            Ordinary 
1. To receive the Director's report, Auditor's report  Ordinary 41,440,703 97.64% 1,000,915 2.36% 42,441,618 4,777,848 
and accounts 
2. To approve the Director's remuneration report    Ordinary 46,542,667 98.61% 657,884  1.39% 47,200,551 18,915 
3. To re-elect Julian Dunkerton as a Director of the  Ordinary 47,141,842 99.86% 65,989  0.14% 47,207,831 11,635 
Company. 
4. To elect Lysa Hardy as a Director of the Company.  Ordinary 47,156,187 99.90% 49,545  0.10% 47,205,732 13,734 
5. To re-elect Georgina Harvey as a Director of the   Ordinary 46,916,817 99.39% 288,915  0.61% 47,205,732 13,734 
Company. 
6. To re-elect Alastair Miller as a Director of the   Ordinary 46,916,353 99.39% 288,901  0.61% 47,205,254 14,212 
Company. 
7. To re-elect Helen Weir as a Director of the Company. Ordinary 46,896,078 99.34% 310,551  0.66% 47,206,629 12,837 
8. To re-elect as Peter Sjölander a Director of the   Ordinary 46,924,144 99.40% 281,588  0.60% 47,205,732 13,734 
Company. 
9. To re-elect Shaun Wills as a Director of the     Ordinary 47,143,807 99.87% 61,447  0.13% 47,205,254 14,212 
Company. 
10. To appoint RSM UK Audit LLP as the Company's 
auditors to hold office until the conclusion of the   Ordinary 47,192,328 99.96% 17,119  0.04% 47,209,447 10,019 
next general meeting of the Company at which accounts 
are laid. 
11. To authorise the Directors to agree the auditors'  Ordinary 47,174,949 99.93% 31,533  0.07% 47,206,482 12,984 
remuneration. 
12. To authorise the Company to make donations to 
political parties, political organisations and incur  Ordinary 46,885,028 99.54% 216,817  0.46% 47,101,845 117,621 
political expenditure. 
13. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.     Ordinary 46,591,542 98.70% 615,332  1.30% 47,206,874 12,592 
14. To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash 
and to disapply pre-emption rights up to an aggregate  Special 46,571,853 98.67% 626,071  1.33% 47,197,924 21,542 
nominal value of GBP205,110. 
15. To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash 
and to disapply pre-emption rights up to an additional Special 46,967,277 99.49% 238,647  0.51% 47,205,924 13,542 
aggregate nominal value of GBP205,110. 
16. To authorise the Company to make market purchases  Special 47,074,098 99.71% 137,046  0.29% 47,211,144 8,322 
of its own shares. 
17. To authorise the Company to call a general meeting 
(other than an annual general meeting) on not less than Special 47,121,132 99.81% 87,586  0.19% 47,208,718 10,748 
14 clear days' notice.

The total number of shares on the register at 6.00pm on 12 October 2023, being those eligible to be voted on at the AGM, was 97,943,405.

A 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the special resolutions approved by shareholders will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

16 October 2023 

For further information: 
 
 
Superdry Plc 
Jennifer Richardson    +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1750061 16-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1750061&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2023 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
