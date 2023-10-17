HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group Plc (SRP.L), a contract service provider, said on Tuesday that it has bagged a 350 million pounds contract from the Department for Work and Pensions or DWP, to deliver the new Functional Assessment Services or FAS in the south-west of England.
The works of the five-year contract will begin in September 2024 to deliver functional health assessments for the DWP to determine disability benefits and support.
The new FAS contracts will be based around a single assessment provider for all services in a geographical area, replacing the current multi-provider model that has separate contracts to undertake assessments for Personal Independent Payment and Health and Disability Assessment Services, the company said in a statement.
