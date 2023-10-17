

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were subdued in lacklustre trade on Tuesday amid concerns that the Israel-Hamas war may spill beyond the Israel-Palestine region.



Heavy shelling was reported near civilian shelters in Gaza despite international messages of caution.



Rising bond yields also weighed on sentiment, with Germany's 10-year bond yield last trading up 2 basis points (bps) at 2.803 percent, tracking higher U.S. Treasury yields.



The benchmark DAX was down 9 points at 1,228 after closing 0.3 percent higher in the previous session.



In corporate news, Deutsche Post shares fell 1.3 percent.



DHL Supply Chain, a logistic firm and a division of Deutsche Post announced today that it is planning to invest 350 million euros in Southeast Asia over the next five years to expand its warehousing capacity, workforce, and sustainability initiatives.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken