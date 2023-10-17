TeloView Analyses Telomeres to Accurately Predict and Characterize Multiple Myeloma

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2023) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "Telo") today announced the launch of its TeloViewSMM to clinicians in the United States.

Combining molecular biology and artificial intelligence, the diagnostic platform performs industry-leading 6-factor quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres, the protective end caps of chromosomes. TeloView has the potential to characterize multiple cancers, identify their current level of genomic instability and therefore predict their progression.

The Company's initial clinical launch will focus on testing for "Smoldering Multiple Myeloma (SMM)" the precursor for Multiple Myeloma, a blood-based bone marrow cancer. Approximately 50% of patients with SMM will develop full Multiple Myeloma.

The test is available for physicians to order under the SMART (Smoldering Multiple myeloma Assessment of Risk for Transformation) protocol, an observational study intended for oncology/hematology physicians and their staff in the U.S., to gain experience ordering and utilizing the TeloViewSMM assay. SMART follows a positive industry trend toward introducing novel molecular testing tools in an observational construct to efficiently gather information and feedback from clinicians and their teams.

"The commercial launch of our flagship TeloView platform is a major milestone for our Company" stated Telo Genomics' CEO Kris Weinberg. "I am extremely proud of our entire team who have put forth a tremendous effort over many years in the development of our platform. Our presentations at this year's International Myeloma Society ("IMS") annual meeting and the American Society of Clinical Oncology's annual meeting were received very positively and have generated many leads for our new assay. We are also very active in discussions with platform partners and in the development of new tests in additional applications."

While the initial launch of TeloViewSMM will be conducted as a single-site CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) model, commercial-scale delivery of testing will be accomplished in partnership with large reference labs where FISH and microscopy resources are available and scalable. The company is also developing products and use cases for the biopharma and CRO segment and has an active business development pipeline focused on CDx opportunities and contract research.

About TeloViewSMM

The TeloViewSMM assay has been clinically validated in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic - data supporting this validation were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's annual meeting in 2023. TeloViewSMM has the potential to be an important tool for physicians managing the care of patients diagnosed with Smoldering Multiple Myeloma. The proprietary assay (and associated platform technology) quantifies individual patients' risk of transformation/progression by measuring the 3D structure and spatial organization of telomeres. This molecular signature identifies high-risk SMM patients who are likely to benefit from earlier treatment intervention. The larger subset of low-risk patients may not require immediate treatment and can be regularly monitored using the TeloViewSMM assay along with standard phenotypic measures. Over 200,000 patients in the United States are currently living with smoldering Multiple Myeloma.

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a clinical-stage high complexity laboratory pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry. The company has developed powerful predictive and prognostic assay tools in oncology and neurological disease. These applications are facilitated on a liquid biopsy platform that performs quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease-associated genetic instability. The benefits of the TeloView platform have been substantiated in over 160 peer reviewed publications and 30-plus clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

