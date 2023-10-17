

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA), its subsidiary Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, and healthcare company GRAIL, LLC announced Tuesday a strategic collaboration to advance comprehensive cancer care through early detection.



Starting today, GRAIL's Galleri multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test will be available to patients who meet screening criteria at select HCA Healthcare physician practices.



The Galleri test, available by prescription only, is the first clinically validated MCED test that can detect a shared cancer signal across more than 50 types of cancers using a simple blood draw.



The MCED test offers a fundamentally different blood-based approach intended to be used in addition to recommended single cancer screenings.



Recognizing the Galleri test is a new paradigm in cancer screening, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute will leverage its leading nurse navigation program to support patients and providers through the diagnostic journey following a positive Galleri test result.



HCA Healthcare is also participating in the PATHFINDER 2 multi-center interventional study of the Galleri test in Nashville, Asheville, Austin, and Denver.



