Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2023) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 5,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $250,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in capital of the corporation (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance. The Company may pay a finder's fee on a portion of the gross proceeds of the Offering. The Offering remains subject to regulatory approval and the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for advancement of its Murdock Property and for general working capital.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an Organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 8 ¼ km long, 5m x 5m, in NE Nevada (the "Murdock Property"). The Issuer aims to be one of the only certified pure phosphate rock producers in the world as global supply dwindles and becomes more unreliable. Believed to be one of the only organic rock phosphate projects with large scale potential in North America, the Murdock Property is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko and the rail head to California.

For More Information

Robin Dow, CEO

T: 604.355.9986

E: robin@dowgroup.ca

