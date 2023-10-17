

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $371.9 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $364.5 million, or $1.77 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Omnicom Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $371.9 million or $1.86 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $3.58 billion from $3.44 billion last year.



Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $371.9 Mln. vs. $364.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.86 vs. $1.77 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.84 -Revenue (Q3): $3.58 Bln vs. $3.44 Bln last year.



