

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.14 billion, or $3.42 per share. This compares with $0.94 billion, or $2.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.21 billion or $3.65 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $14.48 billion from $12.88 billion last year.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.14 Bln. vs. $0.94 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.42 vs. $2.86 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.35 -Revenue (Q3): $14.48 Bln vs. $12.88 Bln last year.



