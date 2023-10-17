

LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $187.43 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $269.38 million, or $2.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.7% to $3.16 billion from $3.84 billion last year.



JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $187.43 Mln. vs. $269.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.80 vs. $2.57 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.83 -Revenue (Q3): $3.16 Bln vs. $3.84 Bln last year.



