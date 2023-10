KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) ("the Partnership") advises that its 2023 Annual Meeting will be held on December 4, 2023. The record date for voting at the Annual Meeting is set to November 6, 2023. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

The 2023 Annual Meeting will be held at Floor 19, 1 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 4QJ, United Kingdom at 3:00 pm UK time.

About KNOT Offshore Partners LP

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers primarily under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of Brazil and the North Sea.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is structured as a publicly traded master limited partnership but is classified as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes, and thus issues a Form 1099 to its unitholders, rather than a Form K-1. KNOT Offshore Partners LP's common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KNOP".

Forward looking statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. Factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed by the Partnership with SEC. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

