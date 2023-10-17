OneMedNet Announces Board of Directors for Post-Merger Public Company

~ Board announced in anticipation of OneMedNet Corporation and Data Knights Acquisition Corp. merger completing October 2023 ~

~ Dr. Jeffrey Yu to become Chairman; six new Directors bring extensive experience and diversity ~

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / OneMedNet Corporation ("OneMedNet" or the "Company"), the leading curator of regulatory-grade Imaging Real World Data ("RWD"), through its proven OneMedNet iRWD solution, which previously announced that it would become public via a business combination with a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, Data Knights Acquisition Corp. ("Data Knights") (Nasdaq:DKDCA) today announced its Board of Directors, effective at the closing of its business combination.

The post-merger OneMedNet Board, led by Chairman Dr. Jeffrey Yu, is comprised of eight (8) directors, bringing decades of industry experience across software engineering, systems engineering, health care innovation and technology, medicine, business and finance, capital markets and M&A.

Dr. Jeffrey Yu, Founder, Chief Medical Officer and Chairman of OneMedNet commented, "I am honored that OneMedNet has attracted a seasoned and accomplished slate of directors as the foundation to lead the Company through this transformational phase as a public company. With a common focus of accelerating the availability of our proprietary iRWD solution to the market, the distinct skills and track records of each Board member are recognizable and actionable as part of our growth plans. Our well-rounded governance structure is critical as we strive to achieve our growth objectives in this greenfield market opportunity, and importantly, provide our regulatory grade iRWD solution to the core workstreams in the life sciences to innovate diagnostics and improve treatment options addressing conditions in every medical discipline."

Paul Casey, Chief Executive Officer of OneMedNet added, "As OneMedNet is becoming a publicly traded entity, we are pleased to have assembled a sophisticated Board of Directors demonstrating a confluence expertise in operations, management, healthcare, marketing, and IT to steer the compelling value proposition of OneMedNet iRWD and enhance exposure. We are confident that our esteemed colleagues will provide critical guidance and significant benefits to the Company on our growth trajectory to become a dominant fixture in the nascent market."

The composition of the post-merger OneMedNet Board of Directors includes:

Dr. Jeffrey Yu, Founder, Chief Medical Officer and Chairman

Dr. Jeffrey Yu founded OneMedNet in 2009 and has dedicated 28 years of sophisticated healthcare IT experience to the company. Dr. Yu is a board-certified Radiologist and is fellowship-trained and board-certified in Nuclear Medicine. In 2006, in collaboration with a small group of peers, Dr. Yu recognized a need to develop electronic sharing technology to help imaging specialists move patient imaging studies quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Dr. Yu's early research and development led to the BEAM solution which helped improve care and outcomes for stroke and trauma patients. In 2009, he started OneMedNet Corporation to commercialize the BEAM product. Since that time, Dr. Yu has remained an integral part of the strategic decision-making within OneMedNet.

Dr. Yu received his MD from Wake Forest University, his BS at U.C. Berkeley, conducted MRI research at Stanford University, and completed his Radiology residency and Nuclear Medicine fellowship at the Mallinckrodt Institute at Washington University.

Paul Casey, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Mr. Paul Casey brings to OneMedNet more than 40 years of senior management experience in both the public and private sectors across a variety of industries, including airlines, tourism, software, medical devices and technology. Prior to serving as the current Chief Executive Officer of OneMedNet, Mr. Casey held concurrent board positions for TZ Limited (ASX: TZL), a global leader in electronic locking devices (Australian publicly listed company) and PDT Limited, a leading industrial design firm focused on consumer military and medical devices. Throughout his career, Mr. Casey has leveraged his multi-functional expertise to drive business value creation and expansion.

Mr. Casey led Hawaiian Airlines (then AMEX Global listed) as the company emerged from bankruptcy and successfully executed an operational transformation of the company towards revenue creation. In addition to strong expertise in sales and marketing, Mr. Casey has demonstrated unequivocal proficiency in the areas of finance, operations, and commercialization.

Erkan Akyuz, Independent Director

Mr. Erkan Akyuz is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Lyniate who brings more than 20 years of healthcare IT experience to OneMedNet and a steadfast mission to cover the crucial corners in healthcare interoperability. Prior to joining Lyniate, Mr. Akyuz was the President of Medical Imaging, Workflow, and Care Solutions for McKesson Technology Solutions/Change Healthcare. Before joining the McKesson IWS team in 2014, he was President and Chief Executive Officer at Vital Images Inc. and Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Agfa Healthcare, with oversight of the Medical Imaging Informatics business. Prior roles also include President and CEO, Healthcare IT at Toshiba Medical Systems, Executive VP, Product Strategy & Development at Vital Images, and Chief Technology Officer at Agfa Healthcare.

Mr. Akyuz earned an Executive MBA INSEAD (2007), a Master's in Computer Science from the Navy Postgraduate School (1997) and a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical, Electronics and Communications Engineering (1991) from the Naval Academy.

Eric Casaburi, Independent Director

Mr. Eric Casaburi brings more than 25 years of extensive health and wellness industry knowledge and leadership experience to OneMedNet's Board. Mr. Casaburi's background as an entrepreneur and CEO reflects a track record of demonstrated growth in the health and wellness industries. Currently, Mr. Casaburi is the Chief Executive Officer (and Founder) of Serotonin Centers, a franchise of health and anti-aging wellness centers. Additionally, Mr. Casaburi is the founder of Lifespan Capital and leads a group at Tiger 21 Orlando as Chair, focusing on his unique approach to successfully transitioning entrepreneurs to disciplined managers of wealth. Mr. Casaburi was the Founder and CEO, and is a current board member of RetroFitness, where he created a successful fitness center business with $150 million per year in sales and expanded into a sought-after fitness franchise. Mr. Casaburi is also the author of "Just Make Money!: The Entrepreneur's Handbook to Building the Life of Your Dreams." Mr. Casaburi began his career at age 23, building his first fitness center in Brick, NJ.

Robert Golden, Independent Director

Mr. Robert Golden brings more than 30 years of significant financial, tax, and corporate experience including within the healthcare sector. Presently, Mr. Golden is Managing Partner of Cohen, Bender & Golden LLP, has served as the part-time Chief Financial Officer of Promo Shop, Inc. & Subsidiaries since 2008 and the part-time Chief Financial Officer of iKahan Media Inc. since 2014. Mr. Golden provides consulting, audit, and tax services to middle market businesses and their owners as he did at Fenton & Ross Accountancy Corporation, and as partner of Good Swartz Brown & Berns LLP, now CohnReznick. Mr. Golden began his accounting career at Ernst & Young where he performed financial statement audits for publicly- and privately held clients in the firm's healthcare, property casualty insurance, manufacturing, and entertainment groups. In addition to serving on OneMedNet's Board, Mr. Golden is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Talon International Inc. (OTC: TALN) in which he has served since September 2013.

Mr. Golden holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting from the University of Southern California and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Dr. Julianne Huh, Independent Director

Dr. Julianne Huh has served as an Independent Director, and a Member of the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee of Data Knights Acquisition Corp since its IPO on May 11, 2021. Dr. Huh's global business expertise and expansive network of professional relationships is a key component to building OneMedNet's public company infrastructure. Since October 2017, Dr. Huh has held the position of Director of S&I F&B Management Sdn. Bhd. based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where she manages the overall business, operations and marketing of 2 Ox French Bistro. From June 2016 to August 2017, Dr. Huh served as the Vice President of The Mall of Korea based in Bangkok, Thailand and managed the overall business, operations, and marketing. From November 2013 to June 2016, Dr. Huh was the Director of Business Development of Juna International Ltd based in Shanghai, China and Seoul, Korea, where she oversaw China Business Development in the entertainment and music industry.

From August 2006 to June 2016, Dr. Huh was the founder and General Manager of the Wonderful World of Learning (WWL) based in Shanghai, where she managed the overall business and operations of the preschool, curriculum development and teacher training. From October 2011 to May 2014, Dr. Huh served as the Managing Partner and Vice President of Pronovias Korea based in Seoul, Korea, where she launched the wedding dress brand "Pronovias" of the Spain flagship store as the sole franchise for the Korean market. Dr. Huh also oversaw and managed operations, marketing, PR and bi-annual buying and merchandising. From September 2009 to September 2019, Dr. Huh founded Only Natural Organic Bath Products based in Shanghai, China, where she led brand development and sales for charity purposes.

Dr. Huh received her Doctor of Education (Ed. D) degree in 2005 and her Master of Education (M. Ed) degree in 1995 from the University of Massachusetts. Additionally, Dr. Huh completed two semesters in the MBA program at the Yonsei University in Seoul, Korea in 1993. In 1991, Dr. Huh received her Bachelor of Arts degree in English Language and Literature from Ewha Women's University in Seoul, Korea.

Dr. Thomas Kosasa, Independent Director

Dr. Thomas Kosasa is a renowned Ob / Gyn / Fertility specialist at the Pacific In Vitro Fertilization Institute, serves on the Board of Trustees of Pan Pacific Surgical and is a professor of reproductive endocrinology at the University of Hawaii, John A. Burns School of Medicine. Additionally, Dr. Kosasa acts as a consultant of Maternal and Reproductive Health for the Food and Drug Administration and is a past member for the Hawaii State Board of Medical Examiners and the Food and Drug Administration. Dr. Kosasa is a retired Major in the United States Army and was the Chief of Gyn-Surgical Service and the Director of the Infertility Division at Martin Army Hospital in Fort Benning, GA.

Dr. Kosasa graduated from Dartmouth College and earned his medical degree at the McGill University School of Medicine. He completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology and fellowship in reproductive endocrinology at Harvard Medical School in the Boston Hospital for Women. He also completed a Reproductive Endocrinology Fellowship at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital, Harvard Medical School. Further, Dr. Kosasa is a member of the following Professional Societies: American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, American Fertility Society, Board of Trustees, Pan Pacific Surgical Association, Hawaii Medical Association and Pacific Coast Obstetrical and Gynecological Society.

R. Scott Holbrook, Independent Director

Mr. Scott Holbrook is a 50-year healthcare technology veteran in both vendor and healthcare provider organizations, most recently serving as a founder and principal of Mountain Summit Advisors, a firm specializing in advisory in transactions relating to care businesses. Mr. Holbrook currently serves on several boards and advisory boards including KLAS Enterprises, Azova Health and Cerberus Sentinel, and served as a Strategic Advisor to Health Catalyst upon launch.

Mr. Holbrook was the Executive Vice President of Medicity, a provider of healthcare technology products to RHIOs, IDNS, large laboratories, payors, hospitals and clinics. The company successfully grew and was sold to Aetna for $500M. Additionally, Mr. Holbrook is one of the founders and owners of KLAS, the market leader in evaluating healthcare IT products and services. Mr. Holbrook's career includes executive positions at IHC, GTE, Sunquest Information Systems, and Integrated Medical Networks (IMN). Addictionology, Mr. Holbrook is a founder of Park City Solutions.

Mr. Holbrook holds a Master of Science from Utah State University, a Bachelor of Science from Brigham Young University and is a Six Sigma Black Belt. Mr. Holbrook is a HIMSS Fellow serving on the National / International HIMSS Board for four years, HIMSS Analytics Board for seven years, Chair of the HIMSS Finance Committee for two years and as Vice Chair of HIMSS (2013).

