Das Instrument R1Y AU000000CE10 CALIMA ENERGY EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.10.2023

The instrument R1Y AU000000CE10 CALIMA ENERGY EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.10.2023



Das Instrument BU9 CA76132H1038 RESOURO GOLD INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.10.2023

The instrument BU9 CA76132H1038 RESOURO GOLD INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.10.2023



Das Instrument 9X6 SE0009662554 JONDETECH SENSORS EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.10.2023

The instrument 9X6 SE0009662554 JONDETECH SENSORS EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 18.10.2023



Das Instrument M3AT DE000A14N7Z0 PRIVACON CHANCENFONDS I INVESTMENT_FUND wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.10.2023

The instrument M3AT DE000A14N7Z0 PRIVACON CHANCENFONDS I INVESTMENT_FUND is traded ex capital adjustment on 18.10.2023



Das Instrument M3AL DE0007560849 MONEGA FAIRINVEST AKTI.R INVESTMENT_FUND wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.10.2023

The instrument M3AL DE0007560849 MONEGA FAIRINVEST AKTI.R INVESTMENT_FUND is traded ex capital adjustment on 18.10.2023

