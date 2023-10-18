

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote plc (BOY.L), a heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services provider, Wednesday announced the appointment of Jim Fairbairn as Group Chief Executive, succeeding Stephen Harris on his retirement.



Fairbairn is expected to join the company and the Board in March 2024 and become Group Chief Executive in May 2024.



Harris will step down from the Board and retire from the company at the next Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024. Earlier in May, the company had announced that Harris has decided to retire next year.



Fairbairn, with over three decades of experience, joins Bodycote from test & measurement specialist Megger Group in Dover, which he joined as Group CEO in 2017.



He has previously worked with John Wood Group, PE-owned Clyde Bergemann, and Howden Group.



He is currently a member of the Dover Harbour Board and expects to have resigned from that position before starting with Bodycote.



Harris said, 'I am confident Jim has the right skills and experience to continue to drive the Company's strategy and performance over the coming years. In the meantime, I remain focused on the initiatives we have in place to develop and solidify Bodycote's leadership position in its chosen markets.'



