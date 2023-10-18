LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mining company Antofagasta PLC (ANFGY.PK) Wednesday said its copper production in the third quarter increased 16% to 173,600 tonnes from 149,600 tonnes in the previous quarter, primarily reflecting higher output at both Los Pelambres and Centinela.
Gold production in the quarter was 57,400 ounces, 30% growth quarter on quarter. Molybdenum production increased 33.3% to 3,200 tonnes from the last quarter.
Looking forward, the company backed its full-year copper production at 640,000 tonnes-670,000 tonnes.
Further, Antofagasta said that considering the progress of Phase 1 expansion at Los Pelambres, 2024 copper production is expected between 670,000 tonnes and 710,000 tonnes.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX