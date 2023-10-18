Interim Report January - September 2023 For JonDeTech Sensors AB (publ)

Third quarter of 2023 (compared with the third quarter of 2022)

Net turnover amounted to 360 thousand SEK (0)

EBIT amounted to -6 578 thousand SEK (-4 670)

EBT amounted to -7 118 thousand SEK (-7 157)

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to -0,05 SEK (-0,23)

Total cash flow for the period amounted to 2 169 thousand SEK (-2 994)

Equity ratio amounted to 57% (46%)

Dean Tosic, CEO, comments:

"The third quarter was characterized by intensive work to complete Engineering Samples for JIRS30, which we succeeded shortly after the end of the period. This is a significant step in the company's history that we now have obtained.

During the summer, the company has laid out a new long-term financial plan. The target is to secure the company's working capital for at least 12 months, allowing the company to focus on the long-term goal of becoming a profitable growth company. In connection with the new financial plan, the previous financing solution with Nordic Growth Opportunity 1 is terminated".

