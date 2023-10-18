

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L), a Dutch online food delivery platform, on Wednesday said it projects adjusted EBITDA of approximately 310 million euros, higher than its previous guidance of 275 million euros for the full year.



In addition, the company said that it is launching a new share repurchase program of up to 150 million euros.



For the third-quarter and year-to-date period, the company reported a year-over-year GTV growth of negative 7 percent.



For the three-month period, the company's North American segment registered GTV growth of negative 18 percent, followed by Northern Europe positive 6 percent, the UK and Ireland positive 4 percent, and Southern Europe negative 17 percent.



For the year-to-date period, Just Eat's North American segment posted GTV growth of negative 14 percent, followed by Northern Europe positive 3 percent, the UK and Ireland negative 1 percent , and Southern Europe negative 18 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken