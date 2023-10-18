

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Wednesday said it launched PURPOSE 5, the company's Phase 2 study to evaluate lenacapavir as long-acting HIV prevention option.



Gilead's PURPOSE studies evaluate the safety and efficacy of lenacapavir for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), meaning, reduce the chance of getting HIV.



PURPOSE 5 study will assess continuous use of lenacapavir compared with emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate in people who may benefit from pre-exposure prophylaxis.



The company plans to recruit participants from groups across France and the United Kingdom that are disproportionally affected by HIV and often underrepresented in clinical trials.



Lenacapavir, marketed as Sunlenca, is approved in multiple countries for the treatment of adults with multi-drug resistant HIV in combination with other antiretrovirals.



