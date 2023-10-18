

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed on Wednesday as improved economic readings from China offset worries about a worsening situation in the Middle East.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 7,036 after ending little changed in the previous session.



China-exposed luxury firms such as LVMH, Kering and Hermes International all rose about 1 percent after a slew of China data came in above forecasts.



Data showed China's GDP grew at a 4.9 percent annual pace in July-September, down from 6.3 percent in the previous quarter but above forecasts for a 4.4 percent increase.



Retail sales and industrial output figures for September also surprised on the upside, helping ease investor anxiety over the attainability of the official GDP target this year.



