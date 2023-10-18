

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. building permits and housing starts for September are due at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the euro, it eased against the franc and the yen. Against the pound, it held steady.



The greenback was worth 149.65 against the yen, 1.0569 against the euro, 1.2201 against the pound and 0.8978 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken