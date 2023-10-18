Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2023) - Personas Social Incorporated (TSXV: PRSN) (the "Company") provides an update on the launch of Keek Stories.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has launched Keek stories on both its IOS and Android apps. Stories are industry standard short duration social media posts. Keek Stories differ in that they allow the user the unique ability to select the duration of the Story. In addition, Keek Stories allow users to monetize Stories by attaching ads to their story via the Keek Offerbox.

Keek Stories are the first in a long list of new features that will be added to Keek in the upcoming months. The Company will be adding Keek-Backs later this year. Keek-Backs are video replies to posts. Invented by Keek in the mid 2000s, Keek-Backs have been emulated by apps such as Tik Tok. Keek-Backs will offer users an addictively engaging experience of creating and watching video replies to users posted content. Keek-Backs will be available in late November 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Personas Social Incorporated

Mark Itwaru

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

647.789.0074

mark@personas.com

Forward Looking Statements

