Starrex International, Ltd: Starrex International Announces Demand for Repayment of Credit Facility

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Starrex International, Ltd. ("Starrex" or the "Company") (CSE:STX)(OTCQB:STXMF) announces that, despite indications from the lender to the contrary, it was notified that its US$5,000,000 line of credit, as described in the Company's press release dated October 11, 2022, will not be extended by the lender past its due date of October 17, 2023.

Starrex Insurance Holdings, Inc., a wholly-owned Texas subsidiary of the Company (the "Borrower"), entered into a loan arrangement with a Missouri-based institutional lender (the "Lender") pursuant to which such Lender agreed to provide a loan facility to the Borrower whereby the Borrower may borrow up to US$5M bearing interest at prime less 0.5% per annum, with the proceeds to be used for working capital, acquisitions and general corporate purposes (the "Facility"). All obligations of the Borrower under the Facility were guaranteed by the Company. The term of the loan facility was for one (1) year and was designed to automatically renew for additional one (1) year terms to a maximum of five (5) years (the "Term"). The automatic renewal was subject to either the Borrower or the Lender providing written notice to the other party that it was electing not to continue the Facility for another year. Starrex entered into the Facility in connection with the proposed acquisition of a title agency business (the "Target"). The proceeds of the loan were in turn used by Starrex to fund the operations and development of the proposed acquisition.

The original Lender was purchased by another US based company and the Facility was assigned by the Borrower. Despite numerous representations that the Facility would be extended by the successor Lender, the Company was advised the Facility would not be extended and so the principal amount drawn was due and payable October 17, 2023. The principal amount drawn on the Facility is currently in the amount of US$4,850,000, and is accordingly, payable by the Borrower October 17, 2023.

Starrex holds security over the assets of the Target and is currently undertaking discussions with the Lender to try and negotiate an extension to the demand and to work out repayment terms.

Matt Hill, CEO of Starrex, said "We are extremely disappointed with the way this notice transpired, but we will continue to work with the Lender to come up with a resolution that is appropriate for Starrex."

About Starrex International, Ltd.

Starrex is a national provider of real estate title and credit reporting services to mortgage lenders and real estate brokers in the US whose leading-edge technology platform and specialized business model provides a streamlined approach for our clients, resulting in faster turnaround times. We are committed to investing in our employees, delivering value to our customers, ethically managing our suppliers and professional networks, and supporting the outside communities within which we work.

Our business is driven by subsidiaries that operate across various segments of the mortgage value chain, including title and credit services, and are committed to delivering value and growth to Starrex shareholders. MFI Credit Solutions, LLC provides consumer credit reports to mortgage lenders, mortgage brokers, and credit unions for homebuyers or refinancers in all states, along with risk mitigation, flood and verification services.

Starrex shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange http://thecse.com, symbol "STX", and on the OTC QB market http://www.otcmarkets.com/home in the United States symbol "STXMF".

