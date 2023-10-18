PIKEVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTBI):
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTBI) achieved earnings for the third quarter 2023 of $20.6 million, or $1.15 per basic share, compared to $19.4 million, or $1.09 per basic share, earned during the second quarter 2023 and $19.4 million, or $1.09 per basic share, earned during the third quarter 2022. Total revenue was $0.8 million above prior quarter and $0.4 million above prior year same quarter. Net interest revenue increased $0.1 million compared to prior quarter but decreased $0.4 million compared to prior year same quarter, and noninterest income increased $0.7 million compared to prior quarter and $0.8 million compared to prior year same quarter. Our provision for credit losses for the quarter decreased $0.1 million for the quarter and $0.5 million from prior year third quarter. Noninterest expense decreased $0.2 million compared to prior quarter and $0.6 million compared to prior year same quarter. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $59.3 million, or $3.32 per basic share, compared to $59.4 million, or $3.33 per basic share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
3rd Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Net interest income for the quarter of $43.1 million was $0.1 million above prior quarter but $0.4 million below prior year same quarter, as our net interest margin decreased 8 basis points from prior quarter and 9 basis points from prior year same quarter.
- Provision for credit losses at $1.9 million for the quarter decreased $0.1 million from prior quarter and $0.5 million from prior year same quarter.
- Our loan portfolio at $4.0 billion increased $55.3 million, an annualized 5.6%, from June 30, 2023 and $354.4 million, or 9.8%, from September 30, 2022.
- We had net loan charge-offs of $1.2 million, or 0.12% of average loans annualized, for the third quarter 2023 compared to $0.7 million, or 0.07% of average loans annualized, for the second quarter 2023 and $0.3 million, or 0.04% of average loans annualized, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
- Our total nonperforming loans increased to $13.0 million at September 30, 2023 from $11.7 million at June 30, 2023 but decreased $0.7 million from the $13.7 million at September 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets at $15.2 million increased $1.4 million from June 30, 2023 but decreased $0.4 million from September 30, 2022.
- Deposits, including repurchase agreements, at $4.9 billion increased $114.8 million, or an annualized 9.6%, from June 30, 2023 and $95.3 million, or 2.0% from September 30, 2022.
- Shareholders' equity at $653.0 million decreased $7.1 million, or an annualized 4.3%, during the quarter but increased $50.5 million, or 8.4%, from September 30, 2022.
- Net unrealized losses on securities, net of deferred taxes, were $141.4 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $121.3 million at June 30, 2023 and $139.4 million at September 30, 2022. Management has evaluated the unrealized losses and determined that they were primarily driven by market rates. Management has the ability and intent to hold these securities to recovery or maturity.
- Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 of $15.5 million was $0.7 million, or 5.0%, above prior quarter and $0.8 million, or 5.6%, above prior year same quarter.
- Noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 of $30.8 million was $0.2 million, or 0.6%, below prior quarter and $0.6 million, or 2.0%, below prior year same quarter.
Net Interest Income
Percent Change
3Q 2023
Compared to:
($ in thousands)
3Q
2023
2Q
2023
3Q
2022
2Q
2023
3Q
2022
YTD
2023
YTD
2022
Percent
Change
Components of net interest income:
Income on earning assets
$69,499
$64,827
$51,405
7.2%
35.2%
$195,321
$140,284
39.2%
Expense on interest bearing liabilities
26,359
21,748
7,869
21.2%
234.9%
65,186
15,926
309.3%
Net interest income
43,140
43,079
43,536
0.1%
(0.9%)
130,135
124,358
4.6%
TEQ
298
298
240
0.0%
24.1%
894
707
26.4%
Net interest income, tax equivalent
$43,438
$43,377
$43,776
0.1%
(0.8%)
$131,029
$125,065
4.8%
Average yield and rates paid:
Earning assets yield
5.25%
5.03%
3.97%
4.3%
32.3%
5.05%
3.66%
37.8%
Rate paid on interest bearing liabilities
2.93%
2.54%
0.93%
15.4%
215.4%
2.52%
0.63%
298.1%
Gross interest margin
2.32%
2.49%
3.04%
(7.0%)
(23.7%)
2.53%
3.03%
(16.7%)
Net interest margin
3.27%
3.35%
3.36%
(2.5%)
(2.9%)
3.37%
3.25%
3.7%
Average balances:
Investment securities
$1,178,707
$1,230,556
$1,380,881
(4.2%)
(14.6%)
$1,220,135
$1,438,769
(15.2%)
Loans
$3,952,096
$3,836,446
$3,568,174
3.0%
10.8%
$3,843,441
$3,516,114
9.3%
Earning assets
$5,274,542
$5,189,716
$5,163,624
1.6%
2.1%
$5,199,072
$5,146,251
1.0%
Interest-bearing liabilities
$3,567,343
$3,435,072
$3,359,242
3.9%
6.2%
$3,455,666
$3,361,097
2.8%
Net interest income for the quarter of $43.1 million was $0.1 million above prior quarter but $0.4 million below prior year same quarter. Our net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent basis, at 3.27% decreased 8 basis points from prior quarter and 9 basis points from prior year same quarter. Our average earning assets increased $84.8 million from prior quarter and $110.9 million from prior year same quarter. Our yield on average earning assets increased 22 basis points from prior quarter and 128 basis points from prior year same quarter, and our cost of funds increased 39 basis points from prior quarter and 200 basis points from prior year same quarter. Our net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $130.1 million compared to $124.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Our ratio of average loans to deposits, including repurchase agreements, was 83.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared to 81.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and 75.4% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Noninterest Income
Percent Change
3Q 2023
Compared to:
($ in thousands)
3Q
2023
2Q
2023
3Q
2022
2Q
2023
3Q
2022
YTD
2023
YTD
2022
Percent
Change
Deposit related fees
$7,823
$7,513
$7,629
4.1%
2.5%
$22,623
$21,638
4.6%
Trust revenue
3,277
3,351
2,989
(2.2%)
9.6%
9,707
9,435
2.9%
Gains on sales of loans
105
115
235
(8.8%)
(55.3%)
341
1,351
(74.7%)
Loan related fees
1,283
1,197
1,589
7.2%
(19.3%)
3,325
5,066
(34.4%)
Bank owned life insurance revenue
1,108
735
743
50.7%
49.1%
2,701
2,136
26.5%
Brokerage revenue
452
388
453
16.5%
(0.2%)
1,188
1,502
(20.9%)
Other
1,448
1,457
1,041
(0.6%)
39.1%
4,049
3,017
34.2%
Total noninterest income
$15,496
$14,756
$14,679
5.0%
5.6%
$43,934
$44,145
(0.5%)
Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 of $15.5 million was $0.7 million, or 5.0%, above prior quarter and $0.8 million, or 5.6%, above prior year same quarter. The quarter over quarter increase included a $0.3 million increase in deposit related fees, a $0.2 million increase in securities gains, and a $0.4 million increase in bank owned life insurance. The year over year increase included a $0.2 million increase in deposit related fees, a $0.3 million increase in trust revenue, a $0.5 million increase in securities gains, and a $0.4 million increase in bank owned life insurance partially offset by a $0.1 million decline in gains on sales of loans and a $0.3 million decline in loan related fees resulting from the fluctuation in the fair market value of our mortgage servicing rights. Noninterest income for the first nine months of 2023 was $43.9 million compared to $44.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Noninterest Expense
Percent Change
3Q 2023
Compared to:
($ in thousands)
3Q
2023
2Q
2023
3Q
2022
2Q
2023
3Q
2022
YTD
2023
YTD
2022
Percent
Change
Salaries
$12,755
$12,732
$12,537
0.2%
1.7%
$38,120
$36,495
4.5%
Employee benefits
5,298
5,573
6,009
(4.9%)
(11.8%)
17,146
18,123
(5.4%)
Net occupancy and equipment
2,875
2,895
2,897
(0.7%)
(0.8%)
8,798
8,507
3.4%
Data processing
2,410
2,383
2,270
1.1%
6.2%
7,096
6,566
8.1%
Legal and professional fees
722
912
752
(20.8%)
(3.9%)
2,450
2,503
(2.1%)
Advertising and marketing
767
704
768
9.0%
(0.1%)
2,291
2,180
5.1%
Taxes other than property and payroll
420
433
422
(3.1%)
(0.4%)
1,285
1,274
0.9%
Net other real estate owned expense
165
61
42
169.9%
292.9%
345
438
(21.2%)
Other
5,435
5,332
5,778
1.9%
(5.9%)
16,231
14,726
10.2%
Total noninterest expense
$30,847
$31,025
$31,475
(0.6%)
(2.0%)
$93,762
$90,812
3.2%
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 of $30.8 million was $0.2 million, or 0.6%, below prior quarter and $0.6 million, or 2.0%, below prior year same quarter. The decrease in noninterest expense quarter over quarter included a $0.3 million decrease in personnel expense. The decrease in personnel expense included a $0.7 million decrease in group medical and life insurance partially offset by a $0.4 million increase in bonuses and incentives. The decrease year over year was primarily a decrease in personnel costs of $0.5 million which included a $0.6 million decrease in bonuses and incentives, and a $0.1 million decrease in group medical and life insurance, partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in salary expense. Noninterest expense for the first nine months of 2023 was $93.8 million compared to $90.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Balance Sheet Review
Total Loans
Percent Change
3Q 2023 Compared to:
($ in thousands)
3Q
2023
2Q
2023
3Q
2022
2Q
2023
3Q
2022
Commercial nonresidential real estate
$788,287
$787,598
$756,138
0.1%
4.3%
Commercial residential real estate
404,779
393,309
359,643
2.9%
12.6%
Hotel/motel
386,067
372,981
335,253
3.5%
15.2%
Other commercial
377,449
396,741
385,356
(4.9%)
(2.1%)
Total commercial
1,956,582
1,950,629
1,836,390
0.3%
6.5%
Residential mortgage
916,580
883,104
814,944
3.8%
12.5%
Home equity loans/lines
139,085
132,033
115,400
5.3%
20.5%
Total residential
1,055,665
1,015,137
930,344
4.0%
13.5%
Consumer indirect
812,060
806,081
703,016
0.7%
15.5%
Consumer direct
160,712
157,848
160,866
1.8%
(0.1%)
Total consumer
972,772
963,929
863,882
0.9%
12.6%
Total loans
$3,985,019
$3,929,695
$3,630,616
1.4%
9.8%
Total Deposits and Repurchase Agreements
Percent Change
3Q 2023 Compared to:
($ in thousands)
3Q
2023
2Q
2023
3Q
2022
2Q
2023
3Q
2022
Non-interest bearing deposits
$1,314,189
$1,361,078
$1,481,078
(3.4%)
(11.3%)
Interest bearing deposits
Interest checking
125,107
142,542
100,680
(12.2%)
24.3%
Money market savings
1,412,679
1,389,081
1,268,682
1.7%
11.4%
Savings accounts
556,820
611,772
683,697
(9.0%)
(18.6%)
Time deposits
1,219,097
1,012,187
1,000,931
20.4%
21.8%
Repurchase agreements
232,577
229,020
230,123
1.6%
1.1%
Total interest bearing deposits and repurchase agreements
3,546,280
3,384,602
3,284,113
4.8%
8.0%
Total deposits and repurchase agreements
$4,860,469
$4,745,680
$4,765,191
2.4%
2.0%
CTBI's total assets at $5.6 billion as of September 30, 2023 increased $114.1 million, or 8.2% annualized, from June 30 2023 and $160.6 million, or 2.9%, from September 30, 2022. Loans outstanding at September 30, 2023 were $4.0 billion, an increase of $55.3 million, an annualized 5.6%, from June 30, 2023 and $354.4 million, or 9.8%, from September 30, 2022. The increase in loans from prior quarter included a $6.0 million increase in the commercial loan portfolio, a $40.5 million increase in the residential loan portfolio, a $6.0 million increase in the indirect consumer loan portfolio, and a $2.8 million increase in the consumer direct loan portfolio. CTBI's investment portfolio decreased $65.0 million, or an annualized 21.4%, from June 30, 2023 and $161.8 million, or 12.4%, from September 30, 2022. Deposits in other banks increased $92.3 million from prior quarter but decreased $49.1 million from September 30, 2022. Deposits, including repurchase agreements, at $4.9 billion increased $114.8 million, or an annualized 9.6%, from June 30, 2023 and $95.3 million, or 2.0%, from September 30, 2022.
Shareholders' equity at $653.0 million decreased $7.0 million, or an annualized 4.3%, during the quarter but increased $50.5 million, or 8.4%, from September 30, 2022, as unrealized losses on our securities portfolio continue to impact equity. Net unrealized losses on securities, net of deferred taxes, were $141.4 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $121.3 million at June 30, 2023 and $139.4 million at September 30, 2022. Management has evaluated the unrealized losses and determined that they were primarily driven by market rates. Management has the ability and intent to hold these securities to recovery or maturity. CTBI's annualized dividend yield to shareholders as of September 30, 2023 was 5.37%.
Asset Quality
Our total nonperforming loans increased to $13.0 million at September 30, 2023 from $11.7 million at June 30, 2023 but decreased $0.7 million from the $13.7 million at September 30, 2022. Prior year nonperforming loans, as previously reported, exclude troubled debt restructurings which have been eliminated in the current period due to implementation of Accounting Standard Update 2022-02. Accruing loans 90+ days past due at $8.1 million increased $1.7 million from prior quarter and $2.5 million from September 30, 2022. Nonaccrual loans at $4.9 million decreased $0.4 million from prior quarter and $3.2 million from September 30, 2022. Accruing loans 30-89 days past due at $12.1 million decreased $0.1 million from prior quarter and were relatively flat to September 30, 2022. Our loan portfolio management processes focus on the immediate identification, management, and resolution of problem loans to maximize recovery and minimize loss.
Our level of foreclosed properties was $2.2 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $2.0 million at June 30, 2023 and $1.9 million at September 30, 2022. Sales of foreclosed properties for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 totaled $0.1 million while new foreclosed properties totaled $0.3 million. At September 30, 2023, the book value of properties under contracts to sell was $0.8 million; however, the closings had not occurred at quarter-end.
We had net loan charge-offs of $1.2 million, or 0.12% of average loans annualized, for the third quarter 2023 compared to $0.7 million, or 0.07% of average loans annualized, for the second quarter 2023 and $0.3 million, or 0.04% of average loans annualized, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $2.3 million, or 0.08% of average loans annualized compared to $0.7 million, or 0.03% of average loans annualized, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Allowance for Credit Losses
Our provision for credit losses for the quarter decreased $0.1 million from prior quarter and $0.5 million from prior year same quarter. Our reserve coverage (allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans) at September 30, 2023 was 375.2% compared to 408.9% at June 30, 2023 and 324.5% at September 30, 2022. Our credit loss reserve as a percentage of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2023 remained at 1.22% from June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.'s ("CTBI") actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may increase," "may fluctuate," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," and "could." These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, economic conditions, portfolio growth, the credit performance of the portfolios, including bankruptcies, and seasonal factors; changes in general economic conditions including the performance of financial markets, prevailing inflation and interest rates, realized gains from sales of investments, gains from asset sales, and losses on commercial lending activities; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations and credit quality and on general economic and financial market conditions, as well as our ability to respond to the related challenges; results of various investment activities; the effects of competitors' pricing policies, changes in laws and regulations, competition, and demographic changes on target market populations' savings and financial planning needs; industry changes in information technology systems on which we are highly dependent; failure of acquisitions to produce revenue enhancements or cost savings at levels or within the time frames originally anticipated or unforeseen integration difficulties; and the resolution of legal proceedings and related matters. In addition, the banking industry in general is subject to various monetary, operational, and fiscal policies and regulations, which include, but are not limited to, those determined by the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and state regulators, whose policies, regulations, and enforcement actions could affect CTBI's results. These statements are representative only on the date hereof, and CTBI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., with assets of $5.6 billion, is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 70 banking locations across eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky, six banking locations in southern West Virginia, three banking locations in northeastern Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in Tennessee.
Additional information follows.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Summary (Unaudited)
September 30, 2023
(in thousands except per share data and # of employees)
Three
Three
Three
Nine
Nine
Months
Months
Months
Months
Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
|Interest income
$
69,499
$
64,827
$
51,405
$
195,321
$
140,284
|Interest expense
26,359
21,748
7,869
65,186
15,926
|Net interest income
43,140
43,079
43,536
130,135
124,358
|Loan loss provision
1,871
2,009
2,414
4,996
3,366
|Gains on sales of loans
105
115
235
341
1,351
|Deposit related fees
7,823
7,513
7,629
22,623
21,638
|Trust revenue
3,277
3,351
2,989
9,707
9,435
|Loan related fees
1,283
1,197
1,589
3,325
5,066
|Securities gains (losses)
355
165
(159
)
738
(285
)
|Other noninterest income
2,653
2,415
2,396
7,200
6,940
|Total noninterest income
15,496
14,756
14,679
43,934
44,145
|Personnel expense
18,053
18,305
18,546
55,266
54,618
|Occupancy and equipment
2,875
2,895
2,897
8,798
8,507
|Data processing expense
2,410
2,383
2,270
7,096
6,566
|FDIC insurance premiums
612
610
360
1,828
1,073
|Other noninterest expense
6,897
6,832
7,402
20,774
20,048
|Total noninterest expense
30,847
31,025
31,475
93,762
90,812
|Net income before taxes
25,918
24,801
24,326
75,311
74,325
|Income taxes
5,290
5,397
4,954
15,966
14,954
|Net income
$
20,628
$
19,404
$
19,372
$
59,345
$
59,371
|Memo: TEQ interest income
$
69,797
$
65,125
$
51,645
$
196,215
$
140,991
|Average shares outstanding
17,893
17,884
17,841
17,882
17,832
|Diluted average shares outstanding
17,904
17,890
17,857
17,892
17,844
|Basic earnings per share
$
1.15
$
1.09
$
1.09
$
3.32
$
3.33
|Diluted earnings per share
$
1.15
$
1.08
$
1.08
$
3.32
$
3.33
|Dividends per share
$
0.46
$
0.44
$
0.44
$
1.34
$
1.24
|Average balances:
|Loans
$
3,952,096
$
3,836,446
$
3,568,174
$
3,843,441
$
3,516,114
|Earning assets
5,274,542
5,189,716
5,163,624
5,199,072
5,146,251
|Total assets
5,603,586
5,509,776
5,477,596
5,524,343
5,447,439
|Deposits, including repurchase agreements
4,750,448
4,727,386
4,733,393
4,722,207
4,691,322
|Interest bearing liabilities
3,567,343
3,435,072
3,359,242
3,455,666
3,361,097
|Shareholders' equity
665,129
663,896
636,038
660,063
650,877
|Performance ratios:
|Return on average assets
1.46
%
1.41
%
1.40
%
1.44
%
1.46
%
|Return on average equity
12.30
%
11.72
%
12.08
%
12.02
%
12.20
%
|Yield on average earning assets (tax equivalent)
5.25
%
5.03
%
3.97
%
5.05
%
3.66
%
|Cost of interest bearing funds (tax equivalent)
2.93
%
2.54
%
0.93
%
2.52
%
0.63
%
|Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.27
%
3.35
%
3.36
%
3.37
%
3.25
%
|Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
52.66
%
53.52
%
53.70
%
53.82
%
53.58
%
|Loan charge-offs
$
2,012
$
1,953
$
1,203
$
5,730
$
3,351
|Recoveries
(842
)
(1,279
)
(878
)
(3,472
)
(2,662
)
|Net charge-offs
$
1,170
$
674
$
325
$
2,258
$
689
|Market Price:
|High
$
39.86
$
40.30
$
45.37
$
47.35
$
46.30
|Low
$
33.48
$
32.68
$
39.65
$
32.68
$
39.10
|Close
$
34.26
$
35.57
$
40.55
$
34.26
$
40.55
As of
As of
As of
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
|Assets:
|Loans
$
3,985,019
$
3,929,695
$
3,630,616
|Loan loss reserve
(48,719
)
(48,018
)
(44,433
)
|Net loans
3,936,300
3,881,677
3,586,183
|Loans held for sale
-
238
1,043
|Securities AFS
1,135,878
1,201,253
1,298,592
|Equity securities at fair value
2,900
2,545
1,969
|Other equity investments
12,557
11,432
11,563
|Other earning assets
152,064
62,726
201,196
|Cash and due from banks
69,291
48,915
60,527
|Premises and equipment
44,962
42,911
41,593
|Right of use asset
16,100
16,678
12,131
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible
65,490
65,490
65,490
|Other assets
199,390
186,933
194,051
|Total Assets
$
5,634,932
$
5,520,798
$
5,474,338
|Liabilities and Equity:
|Interest bearing checking
$
125,107
$
142,542
$
100,680
|Savings deposits
1,969,499
2,000,853
1,952,379
|CD's >=$100,000
666,808
538,492
537,233
|Other time deposits
552,289
473,695
463,698
|Total interest bearing deposits
3,313,703
3,155,582
3,053,990
|Noninterest bearing deposits
1,314,189
1,361,078
1,481,078
|Total deposits
4,627,892
4,516,660
4,535,068
|Repurchase agreements
232,577
229,020
230,123
|Other interest bearing liabilities
65,136
65,195
58,701
|Lease liability
16,801
17,317
12,636
|Other noninterest bearing liabilities
39,492
32,481
35,250
|Total liabilities
4,981,898
4,860,673
4,871,778
|Shareholders' equity
653,034
660,125
602,560
|Total Liabilities and Equity
$
5,634,932
$
5,520,798
$
5,474,338
|Ending shares outstanding
17,991
17,984
17,901
|30 - 89 days past due loans
$
12,098
$
12,158
$
12,058
|90 days past due loans
8,069
6,399
5,554
|Nonaccrual loans
4,916
5,345
8,138
|Foreclosed properties
2,175
2,047
1,864
|Community bank leverage ratio
13.78
%
13.82
%
13.24
%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio
10.55
%
10.90
%
9.93
%
|FTE employees
951
975
964
