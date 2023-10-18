

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS):



Earnings: $380 million in Q3 vs. -$239 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.50 in Q3 vs. -$0.31 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $418 million or $0.55 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.55 per share Revenue: $2.80 billion in Q3 vs. $1.01 billion in the same period last year.



