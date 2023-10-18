

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $426 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $329 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $493 million or $2.07 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $4.64 billion from $4.47 billion last year.



PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $426 Mln. vs. $329 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.79 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.94 -Revenue (Q3): $4.64 Bln vs. $4.47 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.44 - $1.50 Full year EPS guidance: $7.58 - $7.64



