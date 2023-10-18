

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.85 billion, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $3.29 billion, or $0.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Tesla Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.32 billion or $0.66 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $23.35 billion from $21.45 billion last year.



Tesla Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.85 Bln. vs. $3.29 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.53 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.72 -Revenue (Q3): $23.35 Bln vs. $21.45 Bln last year.



