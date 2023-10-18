

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Alcoa Corp. (AA) announced Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$168 million, or -$0.94 per share. This compares with -$746 million, or -$4.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Alcoa Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$202 million or -$1.14 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.8% to $2.60 billion from $2.85 billion last year.



Alcoa Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$168 Mln. vs. -$746 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.94 vs. -$4.17 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.02 -Revenue (Q3): $2.60 Bln vs. $2.85 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken