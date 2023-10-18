Total passenger traffic up 15.7% YoY reaching 99% of pre-pandemic levels

Armenia, Ecuador, Argentina and Italy above September 2019 levels

Aircraft movements 1.3% above September 2019

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company"), one of the leading private airport operators in the world, reported today a 15.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic in September 2023, reaching 98.9% of September 2019 levels.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2022) Statistics Sep'23 Sep'22 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'22 % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,844 3,226 19.2% 33,856 27,465 23.3% International Passengers (thousands) 2,612 2,180 19.8% 21,273 15,347 38.6% Transit Passengers (thousands) 585 680 -14.0% 5,298 4,445 19.2% Total Passengers (thousands) 7,042 6,085 15.7% 60,426 47,257 27.9% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 30.9 29.0 6.7% 268.6 250.6 7.2% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 71.9 65.2 10.3% 639.9 537.8 19.0% Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2019) Statistics Sep'23 Sep'19 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'19(1)(2) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,844 3,979 -3.4% 33,856 35,463 -4.5% International Passengers (thousands) 2,612 2,490 4.9% 21,273 21,590 -1.5% Transit Passengers (thousands) 585 652 -10.3% 5,298 6,198 -14.5% Total Passengers (thousands) 7,042 7,122 -1.1% 60,426 63,251 -4.5% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 30.9 31.9 -3.0% 268.6 310.1 -13.4% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 71.9 71.0 1.3% 639.9 645.3 -0.8%

(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic grew 15.7% compared to the same month of 2022, supported by the ongoing recovery in travel demand after the Covid-19 pandemic and the gradual resumption of routes and frequencies across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic reached 98.9% of September 2019 levels, substantially in line with the 98.7% posted in August, with international passenger traffic surpassing pre-pandemic levels of September 2019 by 4.9%. Domestic traffic stood at 96.6% of September 2019, in line with 96.3% in August.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover in September, increasing by 20.4% year-over-year (YoY) and surpassing pre-pandemic volumes by 2.1%. Domestic traffic was 7.5% higher than the levels in September 2019, while international passenger traffic also continued to recover, reaching 90.7% of pre-pandemic levels, up from the 87.0% recorded in August.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew by 18.2% compared to the same month in 2022 and surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the third consecutive month, increasing by 1.6% compared to September 2019, down from the 4.1% recorded in August when traffic benefited from the summer season. International passenger traffic, which accounted for 80% of the total traffic, was in line with September 2019 levels, while domestic passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 7.8%. Although some pre-pandemic destinations still need to resume at Pisa airport, Florence airport has already exceeded 2019 levels and was 10.4% above September 2019 traffic volumes.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic decreased slightly by 0.1% YoY, reaching 92.9% of September 2019 levels. This decline is down from the 101.4% recorded in August. Domestic traffic, which accounted for almost two-thirds of the total traffic, reached 95.6% of pre-pandemic levels, while transit passengers stood at 87.5% of September 2019 levels, a slight decrease from the 88.9% recorded in August.

In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, which is largely international, continued to recover and increased 31.3% YoY, reaching 94.5% of September 2019 levels, up from 91.3% recorded in August.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 5.7% YoY and surpassed pre-pandemic volumes by 20.8%. Both domestic and international passenger traffic exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 25.7% and 15.7%, respectively. The comparison with pre-pandemic benefited from the airport's closure during three weekends of September 2019.

In Armenia, passenger traffic continued its solid recovery trend, increasing by 34.2% YoY and surpassing the pre-pandemic levels of September 2019 by 62.7%.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 6.7% YoY and improved to 97.0% of September 2019 levels, or 98.3% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Cargo volumes in Armenia, Ecuador and Uruguay were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Italy stood at 79.8%, Argentina at 89.7% and Brazil at 92.9%. Almost 70% of cargo volume originated in Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay.

Aircraft movements increased 10.3% YoY and surpassed September 2019 levels by 1.3%, or 5.5% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. All the countries of operations, except Brazil, exceeded September 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2022) Sep'23 Sep'22 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'22 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,684 3,060 20.4% 32,010 23,949 33.7% Italy 876 741 18.2% 6,368 5,151 23.6% Brazil 1,378 1,380 -0.1% 12,770 11,403 12.0% Uruguay 165 126 31.3% 1,418 1,006 41.0% Ecuador 398 376 5.7% 3,673 3,116 17.9% Armenia 540 403 34.2% 4,187 2,632 59.1% TOTAL 7,042 6,085 15.7% 60,426 47,257 27.9% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 16,078 15,056 6.8% 138,565 134,716 2.9% Italy 856 1,299 -34.1% 9,479 11,091 -14.5% Brazil 5,443 5,651 -3.7% 48,430 41,231 17.5% Uruguay(2) 2,413 2,248 7.3% 23,343 24,198 -3.5% Ecuador 2,591 2,532 2.3% 24,331 25,227 -3.6% Armenia 3,526 2,186 61.3% 24,475 14,181 72.6% TOTAL 30,907 28,972 6.7% 268,623 250,644 7.2% Aircraft Movements Argentina 38,091 33,419 14.0% 343,034 276,659 24.0% Italy 7,965 7,300 9.1% 60,452 53,492 13.0% Brazil 12,860 12,333 4.3% 119,404 105,440 13.2% Uruguay 2,148 2,014 6.7% 23,143 19,539 18.4% Ecuador 6,581 6,424 2.4% 59,688 57,545 3.7% Armenia 4,272 3,705 15.3% 34,220 25,121 36.2% TOTAL 71,917 65,195 10.3% 639,941 537,796 19.0%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2019) Sep'23 Sep'19 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'19 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,684 3,608 2.1% 32,010 32,759 -2.3% Italy 876 862 1.6% 6,368 6,431 -1.0% Brazil 1,378 1,483 -7.1% 12,770 13,947 -8.4% Uruguay 165 175 -5.5% 1,418 1,665 -14.8% Ecuador 398 329 20.8% 3,673 3,382 8.6% Armenia 540 332 62.7% 4,187 2,424 72.7% Peru 332 2,642 TOTAL 7,042 7,122 -1.1% 60,426 63,251 -4.5% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 16,078 17,932 -10.3% 138,565 164,377 -15.7% Italy 856 1,072 -20.2% 9,479 9,567 -0.9% Brazil 5,443 5,857 -7.1% 48,430 68,362 -29.2% Uruguay(2) 2,413 2,167 11.4% 23,343 20,983 11.2% Ecuador 2,591 2,316 11.9% 24,331 29,360 -17.1% Armenia 3,526 2,091 68.6% 24,475 13,697 78.7% Peru 431 3,771 TOTAL 30,907 31,866 -3.0% 268,623 310,116 -13.4% Aircraft Movements Argentina 38,091 36,327 4.9% 343,034 338,064 1.5% Italy 7,965 7,931 0.4% 60,452 61,514 -1.7% Brazil 12,860 13,235 -2.8% 119,404 119,289 0.1% Uruguay 2,148 2,054 4.6% 23,143 22,125 4.6% Ecuador 6,581 5,856 12.4% 59,688 60,958 -2.1% Armenia 4,272 2,788 53.2% 34,220 20,424 67.5% Peru 2,772 22,937 TOTAL 71,917 70,963 1.3% 639,941 645,311 -0.8%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2022, Corporación América Airports served 65.6 million passengers, 83.7% above the 35.7 million passengers served in 2021 and 22.1% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

