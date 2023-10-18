Total passenger traffic up 15.7% YoY reaching 99% of pre-pandemic levels
Armenia, Ecuador, Argentina and Italy above September 2019 levels
Aircraft movements 1.3% above September 2019
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company"), one of the leading private airport operators in the world, reported today a 15.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic in September 2023, reaching 98.9% of September 2019 levels.
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2022)
Statistics
Sep'23
Sep'22
% Var.
YTD'23
YTD'22
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,844
3,226
19.2%
33,856
27,465
23.3%
International Passengers (thousands)
2,612
2,180
19.8%
21,273
15,347
38.6%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
585
680
-14.0%
5,298
4,445
19.2%
Total Passengers (thousands)
7,042
6,085
15.7%
60,426
47,257
27.9%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
30.9
29.0
6.7%
268.6
250.6
7.2%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
71.9
65.2
10.3%
639.9
537.8
19.0%
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2019)
Statistics
Sep'23
Sep'19
% Var.
YTD'23
YTD'19(1)(2)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,844
3,979
-3.4%
33,856
35,463
-4.5%
International Passengers (thousands)
2,612
2,490
4.9%
21,273
21,590
-1.5%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
585
652
-10.3%
5,298
6,198
-14.5%
Total Passengers (thousands)
7,042
7,122
-1.1%
60,426
63,251
-4.5%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
30.9
31.9
-3.0%
268.6
310.1
-13.4%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
71.9
71.0
1.3%
639.9
645.3
-0.8%
(1)
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
(2)
Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic grew 15.7% compared to the same month of 2022, supported by the ongoing recovery in travel demand after the Covid-19 pandemic and the gradual resumption of routes and frequencies across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic reached 98.9% of September 2019 levels, substantially in line with the 98.7% posted in August, with international passenger traffic surpassing pre-pandemic levels of September 2019 by 4.9%. Domestic traffic stood at 96.6% of September 2019, in line with 96.3% in August.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover in September, increasing by 20.4% year-over-year (YoY) and surpassing pre-pandemic volumes by 2.1%. Domestic traffic was 7.5% higher than the levels in September 2019, while international passenger traffic also continued to recover, reaching 90.7% of pre-pandemic levels, up from the 87.0% recorded in August.
In Italy, passenger traffic grew by 18.2% compared to the same month in 2022 and surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the third consecutive month, increasing by 1.6% compared to September 2019, down from the 4.1% recorded in August when traffic benefited from the summer season. International passenger traffic, which accounted for 80% of the total traffic, was in line with September 2019 levels, while domestic passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 7.8%. Although some pre-pandemic destinations still need to resume at Pisa airport, Florence airport has already exceeded 2019 levels and was 10.4% above September 2019 traffic volumes.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic decreased slightly by 0.1% YoY, reaching 92.9% of September 2019 levels. This decline is down from the 101.4% recorded in August. Domestic traffic, which accounted for almost two-thirds of the total traffic, reached 95.6% of pre-pandemic levels, while transit passengers stood at 87.5% of September 2019 levels, a slight decrease from the 88.9% recorded in August.
In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, which is largely international, continued to recover and increased 31.3% YoY, reaching 94.5% of September 2019 levels, up from 91.3% recorded in August.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 5.7% YoY and surpassed pre-pandemic volumes by 20.8%. Both domestic and international passenger traffic exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 25.7% and 15.7%, respectively. The comparison with pre-pandemic benefited from the airport's closure during three weekends of September 2019.
In Armenia, passenger traffic continued its solid recovery trend, increasing by 34.2% YoY and surpassing the pre-pandemic levels of September 2019 by 62.7%.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume increased 6.7% YoY and improved to 97.0% of September 2019 levels, or 98.3% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Cargo volumes in Armenia, Ecuador and Uruguay were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Italy stood at 79.8%, Argentina at 89.7% and Brazil at 92.9%. Almost 70% of cargo volume originated in Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay.
Aircraft movements increased 10.3% YoY and surpassed September 2019 levels by 1.3%, or 5.5% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. All the countries of operations, except Brazil, exceeded September 2019 pre-pandemic levels.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2022)
Sep'23
Sep'22
% Var.
YTD'23
YTD'22
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
3,684
3,060
20.4%
32,010
23,949
33.7%
Italy
876
741
18.2%
6,368
5,151
23.6%
Brazil
1,378
1,380
-0.1%
12,770
11,403
12.0%
Uruguay
165
126
31.3%
1,418
1,006
41.0%
Ecuador
398
376
5.7%
3,673
3,116
17.9%
Armenia
540
403
34.2%
4,187
2,632
59.1%
TOTAL
7,042
6,085
15.7%
60,426
47,257
27.9%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
16,078
15,056
6.8%
138,565
134,716
2.9%
Italy
856
1,299
-34.1%
9,479
11,091
-14.5%
Brazil
5,443
5,651
-3.7%
48,430
41,231
17.5%
Uruguay(2)
2,413
2,248
7.3%
23,343
24,198
-3.5%
Ecuador
2,591
2,532
2.3%
24,331
25,227
-3.6%
Armenia
3,526
2,186
61.3%
24,475
14,181
72.6%
TOTAL
30,907
28,972
6.7%
268,623
250,644
7.2%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
38,091
33,419
14.0%
343,034
276,659
24.0%
Italy
7,965
7,300
9.1%
60,452
53,492
13.0%
Brazil
12,860
12,333
4.3%
119,404
105,440
13.2%
Uruguay
2,148
2,014
6.7%
23,143
19,539
18.4%
Ecuador
6,581
6,424
2.4%
59,688
57,545
3.7%
Armenia
4,272
3,705
15.3%
34,220
25,121
36.2%
TOTAL
71,917
65,195
10.3%
639,941
537,796
19.0%
|Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2019)
Sep'23
Sep'19
% Var.
YTD'23
YTD'19
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
3,684
3,608
2.1%
32,010
32,759
-2.3%
Italy
876
862
1.6%
6,368
6,431
-1.0%
Brazil
1,378
1,483
-7.1%
12,770
13,947
-8.4%
Uruguay
165
175
-5.5%
1,418
1,665
-14.8%
Ecuador
398
329
20.8%
3,673
3,382
8.6%
Armenia
540
332
62.7%
4,187
2,424
72.7%
Peru
332
2,642
TOTAL
7,042
7,122
-1.1%
60,426
63,251
-4.5%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
16,078
17,932
-10.3%
138,565
164,377
-15.7%
Italy
856
1,072
-20.2%
9,479
9,567
-0.9%
Brazil
5,443
5,857
-7.1%
48,430
68,362
-29.2%
Uruguay(2)
2,413
2,167
11.4%
23,343
20,983
11.2%
Ecuador
2,591
2,316
11.9%
24,331
29,360
-17.1%
Armenia
3,526
2,091
68.6%
24,475
13,697
78.7%
Peru
431
3,771
TOTAL
30,907
31,866
-3.0%
268,623
310,116
-13.4%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
38,091
36,327
4.9%
343,034
338,064
1.5%
Italy
7,965
7,931
0.4%
60,452
61,514
-1.7%
Brazil
12,860
13,235
-2.8%
119,404
119,289
0.1%
Uruguay
2,148
2,054
4.6%
23,143
22,125
4.6%
Ecuador
6,581
5,856
12.4%
59,688
60,958
-2.1%
Armenia
4,272
2,788
53.2%
34,220
20,424
67.5%
Peru
2,772
22,937
TOTAL
71,917
70,963
1.3%
639,941
645,311
-0.8%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2022, Corporación América Airports served 65.6 million passengers, 83.7% above the 35.7 million passengers served in 2021 and 22.1% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
